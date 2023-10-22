NFL Week 7 last-minute bets: Best values on props, picks and more

Tyler Fulghum thinks Kenneth Walker III will hit the over on his rushing props against the Cardinals in Week 7. (0:37)

If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full-game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway: It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge.

If there's an advantage to be found now, I think it's in small markets. So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

QB interceptions

Josh Allen under 0.5 interceptions (+108)

Allen has thrown picks in four of six games this season, but crucially only in one of Buffalo's three blowout victories. That's what we expect Sunday against the New England Patriots, and it reduces the chances of a pick. If the Bills get out to a lead, Allen can limit the risk taking. I make the price -114.

See also: Justin Herbert over 0.5 interceptions (+104)

Passing attempts

Geno Smith over 31.5 pass attempts (-123)

The Cardinals rank 30th in EPA per dropback (0.15), meaning they have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. I expect the Seahawks will pass enough to hit this over (I project 34.4 attempts for Smith), even though they are decent-sized favorites.

D/ST anytime touchdowns

Giants D/ST anytime touchdown (+850 at DraftKings)

High variance Sam Howell is a glorious quarterback to face for these bets because he throws interceptions (six so far this season) and takes sacks (league-leading 34). Either of those can produce a defensive score, and while the Giants don't have a very good defense, quarterback matters a ton. This is possibly the largest disagreement I've seen this model have with a betting line all year. I make the price +478.

Sacks

Jadeveon Clowney over 0.25 sacks (+195 at DraftKings)

Clowney is having a sneaky-nice year with a 26% pass rush win rate at edge which ranks seventh among qualifiers at the position, in addition to his 3.5 sacks. While he's playing slightly less than he did in Cleveland last year, he's playing much more often in clear passing situations, which is when sacks come most frequently. I have Clowney's over at +108. Odafe Oweh's potential return is I think partly driving this huge disagreement with the betting line, but even still I like Clowney's over.

Javon Hargrave under 0.25 sacks (-120 at DraftKings)

As good as Hargrave is -- 3.0 sacks and 20% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle, third-best -- there's an inherent sack tax you have to pay at defensive tackle in the form of double teams. It simply drops the chances of a sack. Plus, the interior of Minnesota's offensive line has actually been fine.

See also:

Tackles + assists

Devin White over 6.5 tackles + assists (-106)

Sign me up for betting a linebacker tackles prop over against a Falcons offense that loves to run the ball. White records a higher tackle share against the run than the pass, and you know Arthur Smith wants to feed his running backs. I project White for 7.4 tackles + assists.

Nick Bolton over 7.5 tackles + assists (-151)

In three games this year Bolton's tackle + assists numbers have been down: 7, 8 and 4. But that's a small enough sample where it's still important to consider what Bolton did last year. And last year he averaged over 10.5 tackles + assists per game!

See also:

Results

Last week

QB interceptions: 1-1 (+0.0 units)

Pass attempts: 1-1 (-0.2 units)

D/ST touchdowns: 0-5 (-5.0 units)

Defensive interceptions: 0-1 (-1.0 units)

Sacks: 9-5 (+2.9 units)

Tackles: 4-6 (-1.1 units)

Overall: 15-19 (-4.5 units)

2023 Season

QB interceptions: 5-11 (-4.6 units)

Pass attempts: 2-3 (-1.5 units)

D/ST touchdowns: 2-16 (-0.5 units)

Teasers: 2-2 (+0.4 units)

Defensive interceptions: 0-1 (-1.0 units)

Sacks: 35-30-1 (+0.4 units)

Tackles: 23-14 (+8.1 units)

Weekly specials: 0-3 (-3.0 units)

Game props: 0-2 (-2.0 units)

Overall: 69-82-1 (-3.7 units) (-2.4%)