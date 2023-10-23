Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season will wrap up Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers (-7, 43.5) on the road facing the Minnesota Vikings.

What can we expect from a betting standpoint?

Betting analysts Eric Moody, Tyler Fulghum, Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz are here to provide their thoughts.

Note: Lines from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise indicated.

How are you betting this game, and how much are you factoring in the injuries?

'Daily Wager' A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Schatz: Deebo Samuel is out, and Trent Williams is doubtful, which might as well be out. Doubtful players very, very rarely play. But Christian McCaffrey is available, and he's really the straw that stirs the drink. The 49ers are still the best team in the league against a Vikings team that has been average with poor luck this season. One specific stat I'll point out: We know the Vikings like to blitz, but their defense is actually worse when they blitz. They allow 6.75 net yards per pass versus 4.89 net yards on other passes. I think Brock Purdy can manage the 49ers' offense even under the pressure, especially if he has McCaffrey alongside him. I'll take 49ers -7.

Moody: My recommendation is to bet on the 49ers (-7). Despite dealing with injuries, the 49ers are considered one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. They also have added motivation after last week's surprising loss to the Browns. In that game, San Francisco's receivers faced man coverage on about 70% of snaps, which gave their offense trouble, especially after Samuel and McCaffrey left the game. Regardless of whether McCaffrey plays, the 49ers' offense should perform better against the Vikings' defense, which isn't on par with the Browns' D. The 49ers have a strong track record, going 13-4 against the spread in their past 17 games, and they're 4-2 against the spread in their past six games against the Vikings.

Fulghum: I would still play 49ers -7 in this spot and also the total under 44.0. I fully trust Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's offense to still maintain enough efficiency even without Williams and Samuel. The Vikings' defense is far from imposing. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are plenty capable of going off. Minnesota's offense mustered just 19 points last week without Justin Jefferson, but that was against the Chicago Bears' defense. Monday night's assignment will be far more imposing.

Walder: I'll close my eyes and go Vikings +7. What sticks out in my mind is this measure of luck from Tom Bliss of the NFL's analytics group -- based on opponent drops, opponent dropped interceptions, opponent kicking and all fumble recoveries -- that indicates the Vikings have been the unluckiest team in the NFL. It doesn't make them due, but it does make me think Minnesota is a little underrated.

The 49ers are without Deebo Samuel, so more touches could be in store for Brandon Aiyuk. How interested are you in playing Aiyuk's receiving yards prop, which is set at 70.5 yards.

Moody: Considering the Vikings play a fairly even split of zone and man coverage, I'm very interested in betting the over on Aiyuk's receiving yards prop. Aiyuk is one of the best receivers in the league against both types of coverage. His air yards market share is also the highest among wide receivers. This suggests that Aiyuk is the focal point of the 49ers' vertical passing game. There is a strong chance that he surpasses 70.5 receiving yards against the Vikings, as he has averaged 7.1 targets, 5.0 receptions and 90.8 receiving yards per game this season.

Fulghum: All systems go on a big game from Aiyuk. I would play this prop to go over the total. I'd also play his anytime TD prop (+130) and even an alternate prop line of 100-plus receiving yards (+270). He's going to eat.

Kirk Cousins quietly is tied for the league lead with 14 touchdown passes. Which way are you going on his touchdown prop of 1.5? (The over is +159, and the under is -224.)

Schatz: San Francisco's defense is very good, especially against the pass, but Minnesota's running game has struggled this year, and I think the Vikings will be going through the air when they do get near the goal line. Add to that the strong chance of some garbage-time scoring if the 49ers take an early lead and the juice on the over here, and I'm happy to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns for Cousins.

Moody: While Cousins' matchup against the 49ers is suboptimal, this bet is at plus odds, so I am very open to betting the over. The only other teams that average more pass attempts per game than the Vikings (39.2) are the Saints (39.3) and Panthers (40.2). The Vikings are expected to trail in this game, making this bet even more intriguing. Cousins has averaged 1.94 passing touchdowns per game since he arrived in Minnesota in 2018.

What is your favorite prop bet for this game?

Pigskin Pick 'Em Pick NFL games every week and compete for prizes! FREE to play.

Make Your Picks

Moody: Brock Purdy over 236.5 passing yards. I anticipate the 49ers will want to get their passing game back on track by throttling the Vikings through the air with Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Kittle. Purdy has averaged 233 passing yards per game this season. He's likely to surpass this number; there's no need to expect a 300-yard passing performance, but 250 to 260 yards is more realistic.

Schatz: Jauan Jennings over 29.5 receiving yards. The Vikings are 32nd in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) against WR2 and 27th against Other WR. Whichever you consider Jennings, he'll be an important option without Samuel active, and the Vikings' defensive scheme will be concentrated on stopping Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Kittle.

Walder: Nick Bosa under 0.75 sacks (+120 at DraftKings). My sack model gives the under a 57% chance of hitting, and you're getting plus money. To make it even better, the model doesn't account for individual blocking matchups, and Bosa will face Brian O'Neill, who entered Week 6 ranked second among tackles in pass block win rate.

Is there anything else you're playing for Monday night?

Walder: Camryn Bynum under 7.5 tackles + assists (-143). I project just 6.3 tackles + assists for Bynum on Monday night, so I'm willing to pay the -143. Like most safeties, Bynum's tackle share is much higher on pass plays than run plays, and the 49ers have the lowest designed pass rate in the NFL.