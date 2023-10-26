College football Week 9 betting: Can Florida upset Georgia?

Open Extended Reactions

With just one week until the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings, the picture of contenders has become clearer. Week 9 of the 2023 season brings only two ranked vs. ranked matchups but a number of interesting spots for teams looking to make a statement. The Utah Utes have been one of the most interesting storylines of the season as head coach Kyle Wittingham has managed to help the Utes still remain competitive each week despite losing quarterback Cameron Rising for the season. Utah's playoff hopes are still alive heading into an extremely important Pac-12 showdown with Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks. In the SEC, the biggest question appears to be how No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs wlll compete without star tight end Brock Bowers. With No. 2 Michigan Wolverines right on their heels in the AP Poll and a more than game opponent in the Florida Gators ready to take advantage is this the week that Kirby Smart's team finally falls?

Jorge Sedano, Matt Miller and Kevin Haswell break it all down from a betting perspective.

As we move past the midway point of the 2023 college football season the playoff picture has become a bit clearer. What has been your biggest surprise?

Jorge Sedano: Oregon State is thriving and ranked No. 11 in the country. They are one of 10 teams with multiple wins against ranked opponents. Corvallis has always been a tough place to play and now that the Beavers have one of the toughest defenses in the nation, that place is even tougher than it used to be.

Matt Miller: The Oklahoma Sooners. Brent Venables was seen as a hot seat candidate last summer after a disappointing 6-7 season in 2022. Now his Sooners are 7-0, one game up in the Big 12 and are playing the kind of defense that Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley couldn't during their tenures in Norman. It's not so much who Oklahoma has played or beaten, but how they've done it with a stifling defense and mistake-free football from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Kevin Haswell: How about what Kyle Whittingham has done at Utah this season. The Utes are 6-1, without star quarterback Cameron Rising and would still have a 50% chance to make the College Football Playoff if they win out, including the Pac-12 Championship. They have quite the test on Saturday against No. 8 Oregon, but what Whittingham has done with this team to this point has been remarkable.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race has its third betting favorite in three weeks as Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has vaulted to the top of the board. What are your thoughts on this year's race that feels like an open competition?

Jorge Sedano: Michael Penix Jr. opened the door with a tough game last week. He is still my pick, with over 2,500 yards, 20 TDs and only 5 INTs. Penix is pushing the ball down the field more than anyone, the Huskies are the most exciting offense in the nation, and he is the biggest reason why.

Matt Miller: This is definitely a wide-open competition at this point and it's fair to say the Heisman will be won in November. Unfortunately, the this has become about the best quarterback on the highest ranked team instead of a true "most valuable player" award. That's not to slight McCarthy, who has been phenomenal, or players like Dillon Gabriel, Michael Penix Jr. or Jordan Travis. But understanding what the award is and has become is important. If it were my vote, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be taking home the hardware.

Kevin Haswell: J.J. McCarthy may be the Heisman favorite now but with games left against both Penn State and Ohio State, I don't think that lasts. If you're looking for value in the Heisman race heading into Week 9, I would take a look at Jayden Daniels at +300. Daniels is 2nd behind McCarthy in total QBR and has 30 touchdowns responsible for in just eight games this season. He'll also have his opportunity to shine in primetime with a chance to take control in the SEC West with a win over Alabama on November 4th.

What is your upset pick for Week 9?

Jorge Sedano: I like Utah over Oregon. I was there last year calling the game on ESPN Radio when the Utes went to Autzen and beat the Ducks. The Utes are one of the toughest teams in CFB. What Kyle Wittingham has built there is simply incredible. To win with multiple QB's this season is more proof of how good the talent and culture are there.

Matt Miller: Florida Gators over Georgia Bulldogs. I'm not super confident in this one, but if you want an upset special this weekend, look no further than the world's largest outdoor cocktail party. The Bulldogs are without tight end and leading receiver Brock Bowers; and we haven't seen quarterback Carson Beck really pressured to date. I think Florida can do that while getting big plays from quarterback Graham Mertz and receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Kevin Haswell: This week, I'm looking at Duke, who is a 4-point underdog as they travel to Louisville. The Blue Devils showed the entire country just how good they were last week, keeping it close on the road with a playoff-contender Florida State for much of the game. It's a plus if quarterback Riley Leonard plays for the Blue Devils but even if he doesn't, I like Duke to win outright.

What is your favorite bet for Week 9?

Matt Miller: Colorado Buffaloes (+17) over UCLA Bruins. Are we still talking about Colorado? We know they can't play defense, but they can score in bunches. That sounds a lot like UCLA to me. I expect a shootout and while Colorado might not be able to squeeze out a win, I do think the Buffaloes will cover in this one.

Kevin Haswell: I'm going down to Oxford, Mississippi for my favorite bet this week as No. 12 Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt. The Commodores are one of two teams in the FBS, along with LSU Tigers, to go over the total in all eight games this season, while the Rebels are averaging nearly 40 points per game. Give me over 63.5 in Vanderbilt-Ole Miss.