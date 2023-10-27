NBA betting: Five picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

It's Friday and we have an exciting 11-game NBA slate ahead of us. However, there are two games that really jump out.

The revamped Boston Celtics, who added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday over the off-season, are all set for their home opener. Their opponent? A familiar adversary in the form of the Miami Heat, marking their first meeting since Game 7 of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics will be eager to seek redemption on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, the Golden State Warriors head up the road to face the Sacramento Kings. It's always fascinating to watch these two teams compete. The Kings are also looking for redemption after losing to the Warriors in Game 7 during the first round of last season's playoffs.

Here are some of my favorite bets for tonight's slate.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday night

Paolo Banchero OVER 30.5 points+assists+rebounds. Banchero only scored 12 points, added five assists and grabbed five rebounds in the Magic's season opener against the Rockets. It was a blowout so bettors shouldn't be overly concerned. On Friday night, Banchero will face a Trail Blazers team that looked terrible on Wednesday. Over the last 20 games of last season, the second-year player averaged 20.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Evan Mobley OVER 26.5 points+rebounds. On Wednesday against the Nets, Mobley scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds, a performance that bettors would prefer to forget. Mobley will play significant minutes and have even more field goal attempts and rebounding opportunities with Jarrett Allen out. The power forward has a favorable matchup against the Thunder's frontcourt. Mobley averaged 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season in 13 games without Allen.

Domantas Sabonis OVER 24.5 points+assists. Draymond Green will miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury and his absence leaves a void on defense for the Warriors that Sabonis will exploit. The Kings big man scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists against the Jazz on Wednesday night, but I expect Sabonis to do even better on Friday. As a reminder, he averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists, and 12.3 rebounds per game last season. The only other player in the league to average at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists was Nikola Jokic.

Denver Nuggets -5.5 OVER the Grizzlies (-110). After winning the NBA championship last season, the Nuggets didn't miss a beat in the season-opener, notching an impressive victory over the Lakers. Denver's defense also looked better against Los Angeles. With Ja Morant and Steven Adams sidelined, the Grizzlies will face a significant challenge against the Grizzlies. The absence of Adams is especially impactful, as Memphis was one of the league's top rebounding teams last season. Without Adams, the stage is now perfectly set for Nikola Jokic to exert his dominance in the paint. The Nuggets were 56-45-1 against the spread last season.

Mark Williams OVER 21.5 points+rebounds. Mason Plumlee's departure set the stage for Williams to have a breakout season in 2023-24, and he did not disappoint on Wednesday, scoring 13 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in 30 minutes. Last season, the Pistons ranked 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions and struggled against centers. It appears that these two trends have continued into this year. Williams should deliver another excellent performance against Detroit.

Game lines, odds and injuries

7 p.m. ET, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 0-1 (1-0-0)

Hornets: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Line: Hornets (-4.5) Total: 226

BPI Projection: Hornets (63.2%)

Money Line: Pistons (152), Hornets (-180)

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Hornets: Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

7 p.m. ET, FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Grizzlies: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Nuggets (-6) Total: 221

BPI Projection: Nuggets (61.8%)

Money Line: Nuggets (-215), Grizzlies (178)

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ribs)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Concussion); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 0-1 (0-0-1)

Hawks: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Knicks (0) Total: 229.5

BPI Projection: Hawks (59.8%)

Money Line: Knicks (-115), Hawks (-105)

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

7:30 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 1-0 (0-1-0)

Celtics: 1-0 (0-0-1)

Line: Celtics (-8) Total: 217.5

BPI Projection: Celtics (70.4%)

Money Line: Heat (278), Celtics (-355)

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Foot); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: None reported

7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Cavaliers: 1-0 (0-1-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-4) Total: 228

BPI Projection: Cavaliers (65.0%)

Money Line: Thunder (140), Cavaliers (-165)

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Hamstring); Dean Wade, (GTD - Illness); Jarrett Allen, (OUT - Ankle)

8 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Bulls: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Bulls (-2) Total: 217

BPI Projection: Bulls (53.9%)

Money Line: Raptors (110), Bulls (-130)

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

8 p.m. ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Spurs: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Spurs (-3) Total: 225

BPI Projection: Spurs (51.3%)

Money Line: Rockets (126), Spurs (-150)

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jock Landale, (OUT - Concussion); Nate Hinton, (OUT - Ankle); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Suspension)

8:30 p.m. ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 0-1 (1-0-0)

Mavericks: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Line: Mavericks (-6) Total: 231

BPI Projection: Mavericks (58.3%)

Money Line: Nets (178), Mavericks (-215)

Injury Report:

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Calf); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: None reported

9:30 p.m. ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Jazz: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Clippers (-4) Total: 228

BPI Projection: Clippers (53.0%)

Money Line: Clippers (-170), Jazz (143)

Injury Report:

Clippers: Bones Hyland, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension)

Jazz: None reported

10 p.m. ET, Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Blazers: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Line: Magic (-2) Total: 223

BPI Projection: Magic (52.6%)

Money Line: Magic (-140), Blazers (118)

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf)

10 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 0-1 (0-1-0)

Kings: 1-0 (1-0-0)

Line: Kings (-3) Total: 238

BPI Projection: Kings (56.6%)

Money Line: Warriors (118), Kings (-140)

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Jalen Slawson, (OUT - Illness); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)