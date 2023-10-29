Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 10 of the college football season.
All odds and lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Betting Nuggets provided by ESPN Stats & Analysis.
No. 3 Ohio State (-18.5) at Rutgers
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Game Total: 43 points
FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 20.9 (91.3% chance to win outright)
No. 25 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-5.5)
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
Game Total: NA
FPI Favorite: Texas by 6.3 (66.7% chance to win outright)
Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss (-5)
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
Game Total: NA
FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 5 (63.5% chance to win outright)
No. 12 Notre Dame (-3) at Clemson
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), Clemson, SC
Game Total: NA
FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 5.7 (65.4% chance to win outright)
UConn at No. 19 Tennessee (-34.5)
Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
Game Total: 53 points
FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 33 (97.7% chance to win outright)
Arizona State at No. 18 Utah (-12)
Saturday, 2:00 PM ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
Game Total: 42
FPI Favorite: Utah by 17.9 (88.2% chance to win outright)
Army at No. 17 Air Force (-18.5)
Saturday, 2:30 PM ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Game Total: 36 points
FPI Favorite: Air Force by 17.9 (88.2% chance to win outright)
No. 14 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia (-16.5)
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
Game Total: NA
FPI Favorite: Georgia by 14.5 (83.4% chance to win outright)
No. 4 Florida State -22.5 at Pittsburgh
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Game Total: 51 points
FPI Favorite: Florida State by 21.1 (91.5% chance to win outright)
No. 9 Penn State -11 at Maryland
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
Game Total: 50 points
FPI Favorite: Penn State by 14.3 (83.1% chance to win outright)
No. 10 Oklahoma (-6) at Oklahoma State
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
Game Total: NA
FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 12.9 (80.8% chance to win outright)
Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville (-10.5)
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY
Game Total: 48.5 points
FPI Favorite: Louisville by 11.5 (78.2% chance to win outright)
No. 21 Tulane -16.5 at East Carolina
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC
Game Total: 48 points
FPI Favorite: Tulane by 9.9 (74.9% chance to win outright)
No. 23 James Madison -6 at Georgia State
Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Game Total: 54.5 points
FPI Favorite: James Madison by 2.4 (56.6% chance to win outright)
California at No. 6 Oregon (-23.5)
Saturday, 5:30 PM ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
Game Total: 59.5 points
FPI Favorite: Oregon by 23 (93% chance to win outright)
No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State (-1)
Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
Game Total: 54.5
FPI Favorite: Iowa State by 1.6 (54.5% chance to win outright)
Purdue at No. 2 Michigan (-32.5)
Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
FPI Favorite: Michigan by 32.8 (97.6% chance to win outright)
No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC (-3)
Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Game Total: 77 points
FPI Favorite: USC by 1.4 (53.9% chance to win outright)
No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-4)
Saturday, 7:45 PM ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
Game Total: 60.5 points
FPI Favorite: Alabama by 4.5 (62.3% chance to win outright)
No. 16 Oregon State (-12.5) at Colorado
Saturday, 10:00 PM ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Game Total: 63 points
FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 12.5 (80.2% chance to win outright)
No. 20 UCLA (-1.5) at Arizona
Saturday, 10:30 PM ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Game Total: 53.5 points
FPI Favorite: UCLA by 0.9 (52.4% chance to win outright)