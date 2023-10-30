Notable bets: Agholor-aided bad beat burns betting public

Open Extended Reactions

On Sept. 23, 2019, Philadelphia Eagles fan Hakim Laws went viral with a humble breakdown of his heroic actions during a residential fire.

At night, with fire trucks in the background, Laws explained to a TV reporter on the scene how he had worked with firefighters to rescue children from the blaze: "My man was throwing babies out the windows, and we was catching them."

Laws then looked at the camera with a disappointed glance and quipped, "Unlike Agholor."

Laws' immortal last two words were in reference to receiver Nelson Agholor's uneven career with the Eagles. They were applicable again Sunday, when Agholor, now with the Baltimore Ravens, once more dropped the ball, burning the betting public in the process.

The Ravens, laying 9.5 points on the road to the Arizona Cardinals, were one of the most popular bets on the board at sportsbooks, attracting upward of 80% of the money that was bet on the point spread at some books. The Ravens led 31-15 late before the Cardinals cut the deficit to 10 with a touchdown with 1:14 to play. Arizona went for two to get within eight but was called for a penalty and was unsuccessful on the retry.

The Cardinals attempted an onside kick, which bounced right to Agholor, who mishandled it, and Arizona recovered. On the ensuing drive, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon elected to attempt a 42-yard field goal on second-and-15 with 26 seconds left to get within one score and potentially save time for another onside kick. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater lined up for the 42-yard field goal that would trim the deficit to seven and cover the spread, but he missed wide right.

Arizona, however, was called for a false start, pushing the ball back 5 yards, but giving Prater another attempt. He knocked it through, barely, and the ensuing onside kick was fielded cleanly by Agholor, securing a 31-24 victory for the Ravens and leaving bettors who laid the 9.5 displeased.

"From the screams I heard, it didn't sound like anyone was happy with how that ended," Tom Gable, sportsbook director at The Borgata in Atlantic City, said.

It was salt in the wounds for the betting public, which got off to a decent start to Sunday but got beat badly during the four-game afternoon slate that included outright upsets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, two Super Bowl favorites:

• The Cincinnati Bengals (+4) got a big game from quarterback Joe Burrow in the 31-17 win in San Francisco. Burrow improved to 14-2 against the spread as an underdog of at least three points with the Bengals.

• The Denver Broncos took down the Chiefs as 7-point home underdogs. Home underdogs of seven-plus points are 7-0-1 against the spread this season, including five outright upsets.

It was all bad news for the betting public, which is suffering through an expensive October. The five most-lucrative games (+4) for Caesars Sportsbooks this season all took place in October.

"Obviously, the Denver win was huge, and the Cardinals' miracle backdoor was big as well," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said of Sunday's results.

"Ravens was one of the most popular sides of the week," added John Murray, executive director for the SuperBook. "But for the most part our afternoon was already made with the Bengals and Broncos both winning outright."

The best team in oddsmakers' eyes

Two months into the season, the race to the Super Bowl looks wide open to oddsmakers.

Despite Sunday's losses, the Chiefs and 49ers remained the consensus Super Bowl favorites on Monday at sportsbooks, with the Philadelphia Eagles squarely in the mix. The best team, however, in multiple bookmakers' eyes is the Ravens.

Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, said he's been on Baltimore bandwagon since the beginning of the season and has had the Ravens near the top of power ratings.

"They're just so well-managed, from top to bottom," Mucklow said. "They're always going to compete."

The Bengals made the biggest jump in Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, moving from 28-1 to 14-1 after their impressive win in San Francisco.

Murray of the SuperBook said he didn't know who the best team in the NFL is at this point. "All of a sudden it may be Baltimore," he told ESPN. "By the end of the season, maybe it will be the Bengals? But when the dust settles, it will probably be San Francisco or Kansas City."

"It's just so wide open," Pullen of Caesars said. "Ten teams could have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl."

NFL betting notables

Through Sunday, NFL favorites went 4-6-3 against the spread in Week 8 and are now 56-53-8 ATS this season.

Home teams went 6-5-3 ATS in Week 8 and are 57-55-8 ATS this season.

There were eight overs and six unders; 58.3% of games this season have gone under the total, with two pushes.

Biggest single-game wins for Caesars Sportsbook

Oct. 1: Jets covering the spread versus the Chiefs.

Oct. 15: Giants covering the spread versus the Bills.

Oct. 15: Jets upsetting the Eagles.

Oct. 22: Patriots upsetting the Bills.

• The Panthers covered the spread for the first time this season in a 15-13 win over the favored Texans. Multiple sportsbooks reported seeing interest on the Panthers from professional bettors throughout the week, something that's occurred regularly this season.

"We had a number of sharp accounts take Carolina, but that's happened several times this season, and they never got there," Murray said. "It was good to see them win outright in the morning. I was our best results for the 1 p.m. slate."

• With Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reportedly out for the season with an Achilles injury, the line on the Week 9 game between Minnesota and the Falcons moved from Atlanta -1 to -4.

Week 9 opening lines via Caesars Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 37) (Thursday)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 51)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-1, 41.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5, 42.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (-8.5, 39.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 43) at Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (-2.5, 39.5)

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots (-2, 39)

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-5.5, 41.5)

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 43.5) at Carolina Panthers

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (-3, 40)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-3 (-120), 46.5)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (pick 'em, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, 43) at New York Jets

College football betting notables

• The line on the LSU-Alabama game opened with the Crimson Tide listed as 6-point favorites at Circa Sports, an influential Las Vegas-based sportsbook that releases some of the first weekly college football numbers. Within minutes of posting -6 around 2 p.m., Sunday, Circa bookmakers dropped the line to Alabama -4, and the game was sitting at a consensus -3 by Monday morning.

Opening lines via Circa Sports

Ohio State (-20, 44.5) at Rutgers

LSU at Alabama (-6, 57.5)

Penn State (-10, 48.5) at Maryland

Oregon State (-11, 60.5) at Colorado

Washington (-4, 78.5) at USC

Oklahoma (-4, 62.5), at Oklahoma State

Missouri at Georgia (-15, 53.5)

Purdue at Michigan (-28, 45.5)

Notre Dame (-1, 40.5) at Clemson