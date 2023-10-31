NBA betting: Three picks for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on we are in for a spooktacular Halloween slate with three games on the schedule. The Cleveland Cavaliers are decimated by injuries and the Los Angeles Clippers are shorthanded following the blockbuster James Harden trade.

The matchup I am looking forward to the most is between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams meet with a 1-2 record for the first time since their April playoff series. It will be interesting to see if this early season rematch delivers. One key matchup I'll have my eye on is Quentin Grimes against Donovan Mitchell. Julius Randle should play a huge role in this game, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Moody's Favorite Bets for Tuesday

Best bet: Julius Randle over 29.5 points + rebounds: The stage is set for Randle to steal the show on Tuesday night. With the Cavaliers' front court and back court dealing with injuries, Randle should be able to take advantage on the glass tonight. The absence of Jarrett Allen has forced Evan Mobley into the center role for now and the Knicks dominated Mobley and Allen on the glass in last season's playoff series. Randle has only averaged 13.7 PPG and 11.7 RPG in three games played this season. However, he averaged 24.2 PPG and 10.0 RPG in the regular season and playoffs last season, which is a glimpse of what we could see tonight.

Best bet: Phoenix Suns (-7.5). Even without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns are still a viable offense and talented enough to cover against an inexperienced San Antonio Spurs team. Victor Wembanyama is getting a lot of attention, but San Antonio's defensive problems shouldn't be ignored. The Spurs currently find themselves ranked 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions, and are allowing opponents to shoot an effective field goal percentage of 57%, which stands among the league's highest. San Antonio is also giving up a high amount of field goal attempts within four feet of the basket. The Suns went 18-4 against the spread last season when scoring more than 123 points. I'd lay the chalk with Phoenix.

Best bet: Franz Wagner over 18.5 points. Wagner has over 18.5 points in two of the past three games to start the season. He has averaged 15.0 field goal attempts per game and faces a Clippers team that has a defensive rotation in transition. Wagner should be able to capitalize.

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 1-2 (1-1-1)

Cavaliers: 1-2 (0-3-0)

Line: Knicks (-2.5)

Money Line: Knicks (-145), Cavaliers (122)

Total: 214 points

BPI Projection: Cavaliers (55.6%)

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Hamstring); Darius Garland, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarrett Allen, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Suns: 2-1 (3-0-0)

Line: Suns (-7.5)

Money Line: Spurs (260), Suns (-335)

Total: 225 points

BPI Projection: Suns (78.3%)

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Foot); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 2-1 (3-0-0)

Clippers: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Line: Clippers (-6.5)

Money Line: Magic (210), Clippers (-260)

Total: 220 points

BPI Projection: Clippers (71.9%)

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Quadriceps); Norman Powell, (GTD - Foot); Joshua Primo, (OUT - Suspension); Terance Mann, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Kenyon Martin Jr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Personal); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Robert Covington, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play