NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday

We have a massive slate of 13 games to consume on Wednesday night along with leftover Halloween candy. The matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. There is a major question mark hanging over the Clippers right now: how will the lineup look once James Harden makes his debut? How long will it take for all the moving parts to come together? After a back-to-back, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard could be rested.

So enough about the Clippers, let's talk about the Lakers and Anthony Davis. Davis has averaged 25.8 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG and 2.8 BPG. You should target him from a player prop perspective (over 12.5 rebounds), but there's another Lakers player I also like, which brings me to my recommendations.

Moody's Favorite Bets for Wednesday

LeBron James over 28.5 points and assists.

James is in a great spot against the Clippers on Wednesday. Leonard and George might rest on the second night of a back-to-back. James has averaged 22.0 PPG and 6.5 APG in 34.0 MPG while shooting an impressive 53% from the floor. This is a bet you should consider given James' history against the Clippers. He has averaged 25.5 PPG and 6.6 APG in 14 games vs. the Clippers as a Laker.

Cade Cunningham over 6.5 assists.

Cunningham has accumulated six or more assists in three of four games this season. He will face a Trail Blazers team ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Cunningham will also have the added benefit of facing Portland in Detroit. He's averaged 6.5 assists per game at home in his over his career.

Jayson Tatum over 35.5 points and rebounds. Tatum has averaged 29.7 PPG and 8.3 RPG so far this season with a usage rate of 33.0%. The Pacers rank mid-pack in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.

Tatum has also dominated in his games against Pacers, averaging 31.1 PPG and 7.7 RPG over his past seven. The stage is set for Tatum to deliver another epic performance on Wednesday night.

Ben Simmons over 17.5 assists and rebounds. It appears that Simmons has returned to form as a facilitator and rebounder this season. Simmons has averaged 8.3 APG and 10.0 RPG and could be in for a busy night against the Heat with Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie injured.

Alperen Sengun over 26.5 points and rebounds. Sengun should have success against a Hornets team that continues to struggle against centers. He's averaged 19.3 PPG and 9.0 RPG so far this seaso while the Hornets have given up the most PPG and the fifth most RPG to the position. Sengun has averaged 34.0 MPG and has a 22.7% usage rate, so he should have ample opportunities.

Michael Porter Jr over 7.5 assists and rebounds. Porter has exceeded this number in three out of four games this season. Although he had only two assists and one rebound on Monday, he should bounce back against a Timberwolves team that ranks near the bottom of the league in points scored per possession and is shooting the ball poorly with an effective field goal percentage of 51.7%.

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Thunder: 3-1 (3-1-0)

Line: Thunder (-3.5)

Money Line: Pelicans (+130), Thunder (-160)

Total: 227.5 points

BPI Projection: Thunder (62.1%)

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on ESPN, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 3-1 (3-1-0)

Lakers: 2-2 (0-4-0)

Line: Lakers (-6)

Money Line: Clippers (+175), Lakers (-225)

Total: 226.5 points

BPI Projection: Lakers (55.8%)

Injury Report:

Clippers: Joshua Primo, (GTD - Suspension); Terance Mann, (GTD - Ankle); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps); Kenyon Martin Jr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Personal); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Robert Covington, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Eye); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 1-3 (1-3-0)

Pistons: 2-2 (3-1-0)

Line: Pistons (-4.5)

Money Line: Blazers (+135), Pistons (-175)

Total: 216.5 points

BPI Projection: Pistons (57.2%)

Injury Report:

Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Pistons: Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 2-1 (1-2-0)

Raptors: 1-3 (2-2-0)

Line: Bucks (-5.5)

Money Line: Bucks (-210), Raptors (+160)

Total: 224.5 points

BPI Projection: Bucks (61.2%)

Injury Report:

Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Illness)

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Hawks: 2-2 (2-2-0)

Line: Hawks (-8.5)

Money Line: Wizards (+275), Hawks (-400)

Total: 238.5 points

BPI Projection: Hawks (74.2%)

Injury Report:

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Celtics: 3-0 (1-1-1)

Line: Celtics (-11.5)

Money Line: Pacers (+425), Celtics (-650)

Total: 233.5 points

BPI Projection: Celtics (81.6%)

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Elbow); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (GTD - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 1-2 (3-0-0)

Heat: 1-3 (1-3-0)

Line: Heat (-6.5)

Money Line: Nets (+180), Heat (-240)

Total: 222.5 points

BPI Projection: Heat (53.4%)

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Hip); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf)

Heat: Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 1-3 (0-4-0)

Knicks: 2-2 (2-1-1)

Line: Knicks (-6.5)

Money Line: Cavaliers (+210), Knicks (-257)

Total: 211.5 points

BPI Projection: Knicks (54.9%)

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Hamstring); Darius Garland, (GTD - Hamstring); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Knicks: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Rockets: 0-3 (0-3-0)

Line: Rockets (-2.5)

Money Line: Hornets (+115), Rockets (-140)

Total: 221.5 points

BPI Projection: Rockets (56.7%)

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 4-0 (2-2-0)

Timberwolves: 1-2 (1-2-0)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5)

Money Line: Nuggets (-135), Timberwolves (+110)

Total: 219.5 points

BPI Projection: Nuggets (50.7%)

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Calf); Shake Milton, (GTD - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 2-2 (1-3-0)

Mavericks: 3-0 (2-1-0)

Money Line: Bulls (+155), Mavericks (-200)

Line: Mavericks (-5.5)

Total: 224.5 points

BPI Projection: Mavericks (65.9%)

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Foot)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET, Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 0-4 (1-3-0)

Jazz: 1-3 (2-2-0)

Line: Mavericks (-5)

Money Line: Grizzlies (+110), Jazz (-130)

Total: 224.5 points

BPI Projection: Jazz (65.6%)

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Jazz: None reported

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET, Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 2-1 (2-1-0)

Warriors: 3-1 (3-1-0)

Line: Warriors (-7)

Money Line: Kings (+225), Warriors (-300)

Total: 227 points

BPI Projection: Warriors (69.8%)

Injury Report:

Kings: Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf); De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Dario Saric, (GTD - Hip); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Knee); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play