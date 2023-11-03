NBA betting: Six picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on, Friday night offers a basketball extravaganza with seven intriguing games on the schedule.

It will be the inaugural NBA In-season tournament, consisting of a group stage and knockout round, with the semifinals and final being played in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament runs from Nov. 3 to Dec. 7, with all games, except the title game, contributing to regular season standings. The winner will lift the NBA Cup. As these games should have a playoff vibe, you won't see too many players resting on Friday night.

The matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. Due to Kyrie Irving's left foot sprain, Luka Doncic may find himself doing the heavy lifting against the NBA champion Nuggets. Since Doncic has averaged 33.8 PPG this season, he should be able to surpass his prop bet against Denver of 31.5 points, but there's another player in this matchup I also like, which brings me to my recommendations.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Nikola Jokic over 38.5 points and rebounds. The Mavericks are still a work in progress defensively. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Dallas is also one of the worst teams in the league in defending short mid-range shots, an area where Jokic has excelled so far. Jokic has averaged 26.2 PPG and 12.0 RPG this season. The Nuggets score 59.0 points per game in the paint, third most in the league. On Friday night, it should be the Joker who gets the last laugh against rookie Dereck Lively II and the Mavs.

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks UNDER 225.5. This game has the makings of a low-scoring affair. So far this season, the Knicks have been very inconsistent on offense. They rank near the bottom of the league in points scored per 100 possessions and also have the league's worst effective field goal percentage. New York's defense has been a bright spot. The only team was a better defensive rating than the Knicks is the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks are in a similar spot, but on different ends of the statistical spectrum. Offensively, Milwaukee is currently a middle of the road team, with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo yet to hit their stride, but the Bucks are really struggling on defense. The Bucks rank 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions. I'm taking the under tonight.

Tyler Herro OVER 23.5 points. Herro has surpassed 23.5 points in three out of his last four games. Over that time frame, he's also averaged 21.8 field goal attempts per game and shot 48.3% from the field. Herro has an excellent matchup against a Wizards team that ranks 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allows opponent an effective field goal percentage of 60.5%.

Bam Adebayo OVER 9.5 rebounds. The Wizards are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league. The only other team that has allowed more rebounds per game to centers than Washington is the Sacramento Kings. So far this season, Adebayo has averaged only 8.0 RPG, but he had 14 against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic OVER 31.5 points, rebounds and assists. For a decade, Vucevic has dominated the Nets, and slowing him down will take a collaborative effort. Vucevic has surpassed 31.5 points, rebounds and assists in two consecutive games. He's also averaged 17.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 3.2 APG in 40 career games against the Nets. The Nets haven't been a strong defensive team so far this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder UNDER 225.5. Following their season-opening loss to the Suns, the Warriors are on a four-game winning streak. Here's why this game has the potential to be low scoring. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's top offensive playmaker, has been ruled out, which does not bode well for Oklahoma City as they face a Warriors team that ranks fourth in defensive rating. With Chet Holmgren now in the fold, the Thunder have also improved defensively this season and rank in the top half of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Warriors also play at a slower pace, so I recommend betting the under when these factors are considered.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics

7 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 2-3 (1-4-0)

Pacers: 2-2 (2-2-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 224.5

BPI Projection: Cleveland Cavaliers (56.8%)

Money Line: Cavaliers (-150), Pacers (120)

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (GTD - Hamstring); Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Knee); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Ankle)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

7:30 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 2-3 (2-2-1)

Bucks: 2-2 (1-3-0)

Line: Bucks (-5.5) Total: 224.5

BPI Projection: Milwaukee Bucks (70.9%)

Money Line: Knicks (180), Bucks (-240)

Injury Report:

Knicks: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Hip)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

8 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 1-3 (2-2-0)

Heat: 1-4 (1-4-0)

Line: Heat (-9.5) Total: 225.5

BPI Projection: Miami Heat (72.3%)

Money Line: Wizards (300), Heat (-450)

Injury Report:

Wizards: Corey Kispert, (GTD - Ankle); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

8 p.m. ET, United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 2-2 (4-0-0)

Bulls: 2-3 (1-4-0)

Line: Bulls (-3.5) Total: 223.5

BPI Projection: Brooklyn Nets (52.7%)

Money Line: Nets (130), Bulls (-160)

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Hip); Spencer Dinwiddie, (GTD - Ankle); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

8 p.m. ET, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 4-1 (3-2-0)

Thunder: 3-2 (3-2-0)

Line: Warriors (-5.5) Total: 225.5

BPI Projection: Golden State Warriors (62.4%)

Money Line: Warriors (-215), Thunder (165)

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Thunder: Jaylin Williams, (GTD - Hamstring); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (OUT - Knee)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

10 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 4-0 (3-1-0)

Nuggets: 4-1 (2-3-0)

Line: Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 225.5

BPI Projection: Denver Nuggets (62.6%)

Money Line: Mavericks (200), Nuggets (-260)

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Foot); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Foot)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Christian Braun, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Quadriceps); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play

10 p.m. ET, Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 0-5 (1-4-0)

Blazers: 2-3 (2-3-0)

Line: Grizzlies (-3.5) Total: 221.5

BPI Projection: Portland Trail Blazers (50.8%)

Money Line: Grizzlies (-160), Blazers (132)

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Note: BPI numbers factor players who are ruled out but assumes GTD players will play