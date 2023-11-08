NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday

The NBA is back on Wednesday night with a full slate of 14 games to choose from. Rookie of the year favorite Victor Wembanyama makes his MSG debut against the New York Knicks while MVP favorite Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are off to excellent starts, ranking in the top 10 in efficiency differential and all eyes will be on Jokic and Curry as the two teams clash Wednesday night on ESPN, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.
Odds by ESPN BET
Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday
Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists.
The Nuggets rank fifth in points scored per 100 possessions and have the second-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA. Jamal Murray will be out with a hamstring injury, which should allow Jokic to be more of a facilitator. He has averaged 8.8 APG over the past five games and 13.0 APG in his past two games against the Warriors.
Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 steals and blocks.
Wembanyama is living up to the hype and should be ready for his MSG debut Wednesday night. He has averaged 2.6 BPG and 1.3 SPG this season and faces a Knicks team that has allowed centers to average 2.9 BPG and 1.3 SPG against them this season.
Lauri Markkanen over 23.5 points.
Markkanen has averaged 24.0 PPG and 4.3 3PM this season. He faces a Pacers squad that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and has allowed opponents to shoot 39.4% from beyond the arc.
Dennis Schroder over 22.5 points and assists.
Schroder has thrived as the Raptors' starting PG this season. he has exceeded 22.5 points and assists over the past three games and has a good chance to do it again against the Mavericks. Dallas ranks mid-pack in points allowed per 100 possessions and near the bottom of the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Malcolm Brogdon to record a triple double (+2500).
Brogdon shined in the starting lineup for the Trail Blazers while Scoot Henderson has been out, averaging 21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 10.5 APG. Meanwhile the Sacramento Kings have struggled offensively and defensive out the game rankings ranking near the bottom of the NBA in points scored and points allowed per 100 possessions.
Phoenix Suns +1.5. Devin Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday night against the Bulls with a calf injury while Bradley Beal is listed as questionable with lower back tightness. The Suns have yet to find consistency this season as they continue to get healthy, but Phoenix still ranks 14th in points scored per 100 possessions.
The Suns looked very good against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and the team is strong defensively, ranking inside the top-10 in points allowed per 100 possessions. Meanwhile the Bulls are 2-6 against the spread and rank 18th in points scored per 100 possessions and 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Despite the injuries, now is a good time go with the Suns and the points against Chicago.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Records (Against the Spread)
Wizards: 1-5 (3-3-0)
Hornets: 2-4 (3-3-0)
Line: Hornets (-2.5) Total: 240.5
Money Line: Wizards (+110), Hornets (-135)
BPI Projection: Hornets by 0.7, straight up 52.5%, 229.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: None reported
Hornets: Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Jazz: 2-6 (3-5-0)
Pacers: 4-3 (4-3-0)
Line: Pacers (-6.5) Total: 242.5
Money Line: Jazz (+190), Pacers (-250)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 5.7, straight up 68.7%, 244.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Keyonte George, (GTD - Foot); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Elbow)
Pacers: None reported
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Records (Against the Spread)
Celtics: 5-1 (2-2-2)
76ers: 5-1 (6-0-0)
Line: Celtics (-2.5) Total: 227.5
Money Line: Celtics (-135), 76ers (+110)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 1.2, straight up 54.4%, 222.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Personal); Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)
76ers: None reported
LA Clippers at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Clippers: 3-3 (3-3-0)
Nets: 3-4 (6-0-1)
Line: Clippers (-4.5) Total: 231.5
Money Line: Clippers (-190), Nets (+150)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.5, straight up 51.7%, 225.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Terance Mann, (GTD - Ankle); Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Calf); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Knee); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle)
San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Spurs: 3-4 (3-4-0)
Knicks: 3-4 (4-2-1)
Line: Knicks (-10.5) Total: 221.5
Money Line: Spurs (+320), Knicks (-475)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.9, straight up 81.0%, 227.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Devin Vassell, (GTD - Groin); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Wrist)
Knicks: None reported
Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
Records (Against the Spread)
Suns: 3-4 (4-3-0)
Bulls: 3-5 (2-6-0)
Line: Bulls (-1.5) Total: 220.5
Money Line: Suns (-105), Bulls (-115)
BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.4, straight up 55.2%, 223.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (OUT - Calf); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Elbow); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger)
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
Records (Against the Spread)
Lakers: 3-4 (2-5-0)
Rockets: 3-3 (3-3-0)
Line: Lakers (-2.5) Total: 220.5
Money Line: Lakers (-140), Rockets (+115)
BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.1, straight up 50.3%, 228.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Concussion); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
Records (Against the Spread)
Heat: 3-4 (1-6-0)
Grizzlies: 1-6 (2-5-0)
Line: Heat (-2.5) Total: 218.5
Money Line: Heat (-135), Grizzlies (+110)
BPI Projection: Heat by 1.2, straight up 54.3%, 216.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (OUT - Illness)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); John Konchar, (GTD - Hip); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Records (Against the Spread)
Pistons: 2-6 (3-5-0)
Bucks: 4-2 (1-5-0)
Line: Bucks (-12.5) Total: 226.5
Money Line: Pistons (+450), Bucks (-700)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 11.7, straight up 84.8%, 232.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Alec Burks, (OUT - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Illness); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Bucks: Khris Middleton, (OUT - Rest)
New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 4-3 (4-3-0)
Timberwolves: 4-2 (4-2-0)
Line: Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 218.5
Money Line: Pelicans (+230), Timberwolves (-290)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.9, straight up 73.1%, 224.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Leg); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder
8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
Records (Against the Spread)
Cavaliers: 3-4 (2-5-0)
Thunder: 4-3 (5-2-0)
Line: Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 228.5
Money Line: Cavaliers (-135), Thunder (+110)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.5, straight up 52.0%, 226.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Sam Merrill, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Thunder: Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Hip); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Wrist); Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back)
Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Raptors: 3-4 (4-3-0)
Mavericks: 6-1 (4-3-0)
Line: Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 227.5
Money Line: Raptors (+175), Mavericks (-225)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 3.6, straight up 63.0%, 222.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
Records (Against the Spread)
Warriors: 6-2 (4-4-0)
Nuggets: 7-1 (5-3-0)
Line: Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 226.5
Money Line: Warriors (+130), Nuggets (-160)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.4, straight up 58.6%, 226.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Personal)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Wrist); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
Records (Against the Spread)
Blazers: 3-4 (3-4-0)
Kings: 2-4 (3-3-0)
Line: Kings (-8.5) Total: 219.5
Money Line: Blazers (+250), Kings (-350)
BPI Projection: Kings by 5.6, straight up 69.2%, 224.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Ish Wainright, (OUT - Calf); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)