NBA betting: Three picks for Thursday

On Thursday night, there are two exciting NBA games featuring the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks versus the Orlando Magic. The highlight for me is the matchup in Mexico City between the Hawks and Magic, marking Atlanta's first appearance in the country. Interestingly, the Magic have previously played in Mexico twice in 2018. Orlando should be determined to prove they are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference and Thursday night's game against a Trae Young and Dejounte Murray-led Hawks team provides them with a perfect opportunity to do so, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Thursday

Orlando Magic +3.0.

The Magic are playing with a chip on their shoulder and making a mark on defense. Orlando ranks fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions and is also really good at rebounding. It's no secret that the Hawks are talented, but they have a habit of underperforming when they are favorites.