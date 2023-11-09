NBA betting: Three picks for Thursday

On Thursday night, there are two exciting NBA games featuring the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks versus the Orlando Magic. The highlight for me is the matchup in Mexico City between the Hawks and Magic, marking Atlanta's first appearance in the country. Interestingly, the Magic have previously played in Mexico twice in 2018. Orlando should be determined to prove they are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference and Thursday night's game against a Trae Young and Dejounte Murray-led Hawks team provides them with a perfect opportunity to do so, which brings me to my first betting recommendation.
Odds by ESPN BET
Moody's favorite bets for Thursday
Orlando Magic +3.0.
The Magic are playing with a chip on their shoulder and making a mark on defense. Orlando ranks fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions and is also really good at rebounding. It's no secret that the Hawks are talented, but they have a habit of underperforming when they are favorites.
Atlanta is 19-28-1 against the spread as a favorite since last season. I expect Orlando's defense will keep this game close, but it's one that the Magic can win outright because Hawks will struggle to contain Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Paolo Banchero over 28.5 points and rebounds.
The Hawks have allowed the second-most points per game to power forwards this season. While Banchero has struggled with turnovers, he has averaged 25.6 points and 8.0 rebounds over the past three games. I expect the Magic to rely on Banchero heavily on Thursday night with Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris already ruled out.
Indiana Pacers +3.5.
The Bucks have struggled on defense this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions while allowing opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.6%. Milwaukee has only covered one game this season and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are still learning how to play together. Khris Middleton has yet to return to form and it's evident the Bucks miss Jrue Holiday. While the Pacers are not a defensive juggernaut, they currently lead the league in points scored per 100 possessions. Indiana has the benefit of playing at home, so while they might not win outright, I expect them to keep it close.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 5-2 (1-6-0)
Pacers: 5-3 (5-3-0)
Line: Bucks (-3.5) Total: 243.5
Money Line: Bucks (-165), Pacers (+130)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 0, straight up 50.1%, 246.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Rest)
Pacers: None reported
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
9:30 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
Records (Against the Spread)
Hawks: 4-3 (3-4-0)
Magic: 4-3 (5-2-0)
Line: Hawks (-3.5) Total: 231.5
Money Line: Hawks (-155), Magic (+125)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 6, straight up 70.0%, 231.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb)
Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Gary Harris, (OUT - Groin); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)