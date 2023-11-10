NBA betting: Six picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's groundbreaking in-season tournament continues with nine exciting games on Friday. The tournament is back in full swing in this second night of the tournament, which continues for the rest of November. Among the 18 teams playing on Friday, five have already participated in the tournament.

The matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. It's already the second meeting between these two teams, and Phoenix would like to forget what happened last time.

This time, let's see if the Suns can get a different outcome on their home court. Two of the greatest players to ever play the game in Kevin Durant and LeBron James face off. These two future Hall of Famers are always entertaining to watch, which leads me to my first recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Suns -3.5. Phoenix is playing at home against a Lakers team with a short rotation and likely without Anthony Davis. The Suns rank 16th in points scored per 100 possessions even without Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the floor together. For Phoenix, players such as Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and others have made a big impact. The Suns rank ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions. As the Lakers are 2-6 against the spread this season, LeBron can only do so much. Phoenix is 4-0 against the spread when it allows fewer than 109.0 points. In the past 10 meetings, the Suns are 7-3 against the spread against the Lakers.