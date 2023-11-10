NBA betting: Six picks for Friday

The NBA's groundbreaking in-season tournament continues with nine exciting games on Friday. The tournament is back in full swing in this second night of the tournament, which continues for the rest of November. Among the 18 teams playing on Friday, five have already participated in the tournament.
The matchup I'm looking forward to the most is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. It's already the second meeting between these two teams, and Phoenix would like to forget what happened last time.
This time, let's see if the Suns can get a different outcome on their home court. Two of the greatest players to ever play the game in Kevin Durant and LeBron James face off. These two future Hall of Famers are always entertaining to watch, which leads me to my first recommendation.
Moody's favorite bets for Friday
Suns -3.5. Phoenix is playing at home against a Lakers team with a short rotation and likely without Anthony Davis. The Suns rank 16th in points scored per 100 possessions even without Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the floor together. For Phoenix, players such as Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, and others have made a big impact. The Suns rank ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions. As the Lakers are 2-6 against the spread this season, LeBron can only do so much. Phoenix is 4-0 against the spread when it allows fewer than 109.0 points. In the past 10 meetings, the Suns are 7-3 against the spread against the Lakers.
Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points. Edwards is off to a great start, averaging 28.0 points and 20.7 field goal attempts per game this season. He's also averaging 35.4 minutes per game. Despite the addition of Victor Wembanyama, Edwards faces a Spurs team that is struggling defensively, ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions and allowing opponents one of the highest effective field goal percentages. As a scorer, Edwards could really shine in this matchup.
Tyrese Maxey over 6.5 assists. Maxey has an opportunity to shine both as a scorer and facilitator on a 76ers team without James Harden. Maxey has had 10 or more assists in two of his last three games. The Pistons rank 18th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Detroit also has a high turnover rate with almost 18% of their offensive possessions ending in turnovers. Maxey should have plenty of chances to rack up assists for a 76ers team that ranks second in points scored per 100 possessions.
Kyle Kuzma over 6.5 rebounds. The matchup between the Wizards and Hornets has a point total of 241.5 and there should be plenty of rebounding opportunities for Kuzma. He's had six or more rebounds in three of his past four games. The Hornets rank 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions and aren't a particularly strong defensive rebounding team.
Celtics -9.5. After the offseason additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics have been a powerhouse on both ends of the court so far this season. Boston ranks in the top-six in both offensive rating and defensive rating. The Nets will find it tough to keep this game close without Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons. Porzingis will be a nightmare for Brooklyn on Friday night. Against the Nets, the Celtics are 8-3-2 against the spread since 2021.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 11.5 rebounds and assists. The Kings are having a rough start to the season, and that could mean good things for Gilgeous-Alexander in this matchup. The Kings rank 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and also allow opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.5%. Also, Sacramento is struggling on offense, with one of the lowest effective field goal percentages in the league. De'Aaron Fox is also out for the fifth straight game. In this game, Gilgeous-Alexander should thrive as a facilitator and should also accumulate a lot of rebounds. He's surpassed 11.5 rebounds and assists in four consecutive games.
Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics
Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Records (Against the Spread)
76ers: 6-1 (7-0-0)
Pistons: 2-7 (4-5-0)
Line: 76ers (-9.5) Total: 224.5
Money Line: 76ers (-400), Pistons (+275)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 8.4, straight up 78.1%, 221.8 total points.
Injury Report:
76ers: Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Finger)
Pistons: Alec Burks, (OUT - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Illness); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)
Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Records (Against the Spread)
Hornets: 2-5 (3-4-0)
Wizards: 2-5 (4-3-0)
Line: Wizards (-2.5) Total: 240.5
Money Line: Hornets (+120), Wizards (-150)
BPI Projection: Wizards by 4.8, straight up 66.4%, 231.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Wizards: None reported
Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
Records (Against the Spread)
Nets: 4-4 (7-0-1)
Celtics: 5-2 (2-3-2)
Line: Celtics (-11.5) Total: 226.5
Money Line: Nets (+425), Celtics (-650)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.6, straight up 76.2%, 220.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Hip); Cameron Johnson, (NA - Calf); Nic Claxton, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)
Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)
New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 4-4 (4-4-0)
Rockets: 4-3 (4-3-0)
Line: Rockets (-3.5) Total: 218.5
Money Line: Pelicans (+125), Rockets (-155)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.3, straight up 65.1%, 223.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Personal); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle)
Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Ankle); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
Records (Against the Spread)
Jazz: 2-7 (3-6-0)
Grizzlies: 1-7 (2-6-0)
Line: Grizzlies (-5.5) Total: 229.5
Money Line: Jazz (+155), Grizzlies (-200)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.7, straight up 55.9%, 231.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Walker Kessler, (OUT - Elbow)
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Toe); John Konchar, (GTD - Hip); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hip); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)
Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
Records (Against the Spread)
Timberwolves: 5-2 (5-2-0)
Spurs: 3-5 (3-5-0)
Line: Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 225.5
Money Line: Timberwolves (-250), Spurs (+190)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 7.2, straight up 73.3%, 231.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs: None reported
LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Clippers: 3-4 (3-4-0)
Mavericks: 6-2 (4-4-0)
Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 235.5
Money Line: Clippers (-105), Mavericks (-115)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 0.1, straight up 50.5%, 232.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)
Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Illness); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)
Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
Records (Against the Spread)
Lakers: 3-5 (2-6-0)
Suns: 4-4 (4-3-1)
Line: Suns (-3.5) Total: 224.5
Money Line: Lakers (+130), Suns (-165)
BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8, straight up 56.5%, 226.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)
Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (OUT - Calf); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
Records (Against the Spread)
Thunder: 5-3 (6-2-0)
Kings: 3-4 (3-4-0)
Line: Thunder (-1.5) Total: 231.5
Money Line: Thunder (-125), Kings (+100)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 1, straight up 53.5%, 235.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (OUT - Back)
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (OUT - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)