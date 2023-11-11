NBA betting: Six picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

NBA action continues on Saturday night with a slate of only four games, but there is no shortage of stars on the hardwood. Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Donovan Mitchell are among the stars taking the court. I am most looking forward to the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After losing to Cleveland on Sunday, Golden State will be seeking redemption, which leads to my first of six recommendations.

Here are some of my favorite bets for tonight's slate.

Odds by ESPN BET

Moody's favorite bets for Saturday night

Stephen Curry over 27.5 points.

The Cavaliers have given up the most points to point guards this season and now face one of the best point guards in the NBA. Curry has averaged 30.0 PPG and 18.4 FGA per game while shooting 51.2% from the floor. the Cavaliers struggling to defend beyond the arc, so expect Curry to shine in this matchup.

Evan Mobley over 24.5 points + rebounds.

Mobley's production has not been limited much by Jarrett Allen's return. In the three games since Allen joined the lineup, Mobley has averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. The Cavaliers should look to attack the Warriors inside the paint and Mobley will continue to be actively involved.

Trae Young over 36.5 points + assists + rebounds.

Young has played well, over the past six games, averaging 24.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 10.1 APG. The Hawks are a great offense team, ranking third in points scored per 100 possessions. Young and Atlanta should be able to take advantage of the shorthanded Heat on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry over 19.5 points + assists + rebounds.

With Tyler Herro out with an ankle sprain, Lowry should help fill the offensive void along with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 35 minutes against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 47.5 points + assists + rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is coming off of an epic 54-point game against the Pacers on Thursday. However, it is unlikely that he will be able to replicate that performance against a Magic team that is strong defensively.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Orlando ranks sixth in points allowed per 100 possessions and have allowed the sixth fewest points per game and rebounds per game to power forwards this season.

Scottie Barnes over 13.5 assists and rebounds.

Barnes is breaking out for the Raptors early in the season. He has exceeded 13.5 assists and rebounds in six of the eight games he has played. Expect Barnes to continue his success against a Celtics team that has allowed the fourth most rebounds per game and the fifth most assists per game to power forwards.

Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 5-3 (1-7-0)

Magic: 4-4 (6-2-0)

Line: Bucks (-3.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Bucks (-175), Magic (+150)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 3.3, straight up 61.2%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Groin); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 4-4 (5-3-0)

Celtics: 6-2 (3-3-2)

Line: Celtics (-8.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Raptors (+250), Celtics (-350)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.2, straight up 71.8%, 219.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Knee); Neemias Queta, (GTD - Foot)

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 4-4 (2-6-0)

Hawks: 5-3 (3-5-0)

Line: Hawks (-5.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Heat (+155), Hawks (-200)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.8, straight up 67.0%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jovic, (GTD - Illness); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Knee); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 3-5 (2-6-0)

Warriors: 6-3 (5-4-0)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+135), Warriors (-175)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.2, straight up 64.8%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Sam Merrill, (OUT - Illness); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: None reported