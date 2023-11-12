NBA betting: Four picks for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

We've got a big slate of 11 games on Sunday, including several pitting upstart teams off to hot starts against more established NBA favorites. There are also several games that project to be high-scoring affairs and some matchups that favor scorers against relatively weaker defenses.

Let's dig into the schedule and find some angles and opportunities to win.

Snellings' favorite bets for Sunday

Pacers +6.5 over 76ers: The 76ers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but quietly, the Pacers have as well. The Pacers are 6-3, good for third in the Eastern Conference, and have won three straight games. The 76ers have won seven straight -- and I see them as likely to win this game outright -- but I think the Pacers can keep it competitive. In games where Tyrese Haliburton has played, the Pacers have only one loss by more than 6.5 points -- and that was by seven points.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Mikal Bridges over 24.5 points: Bridges is coming off two straight poor-scoring games against teams with excellent perimeter defenders in the Celtics and Clippers, but should be in for a bounce-back effort on Sunday against a Wizards team that allows the most points per game to opposing small forwards (and the ninth-most to opposing shooting guards).

Bulls and Pistons over 217.5 points: Both teams are poor defensively, ranking 22nd and 18th respectively in team defensive rating. Both teams have scorers that can produce volume in iso scenarios, which are more likely to be productive against weaker team defenses. According to the ESPN game predictor, this game projects to a total of 222.0 points.

Kevin Durant over 29.5 points: Durant has been flexing his scoring for the Suns with Devin Booker out and should do so again on Sunday against the team that drafted him. In his last four games, Durant has averaged 33.8 PPG while scoring at least 31 points in three of them. The return of Bradley Beal helps his scoring potential, because opponents have to account for Beal, allowing Durant to work against lighter defensive fronts.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

12 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 3-5 (4-4-0)

Knicks: 4-4 (5-2-1)

Line: Knicks (-9.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Hornets (+340), Knicks (-425)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 8.7, straight up 78.4%, 224.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Hamstring); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); James Bouknight, (OUT - Knee); Terry Rozier, (OUT - Groin); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Suspension); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Knicks: None reported

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 2-6 (4-4-0)

Nets: 4-5 (7-1-1)

Line: Nets (-7.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Wizards (+230), Nets (-280)

BPI Projection: Nets by 6.9, straight up 73.8%, 225.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Hip); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Ankle)

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers

3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 1-8 (2-7-0)

Clippers: 3-5 (3-5-0)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+290), Clippers (-360)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.6, straight up 77.6%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Toe); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (OUT - Quadriceps)

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers

6 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 6-3 (6-3-0)

76ers: 7-1 (7-1-0)

Line: 76ers (-6.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Pacers (+220), 76ers (-270)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 5.2, straight up 68.1%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back)

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr., (OUT - Undisclosed); Patrick Beverley, (GTD - Neck)

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

7 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-8 (5-5-0)

Bulls: 3-6 (2-6-1)

Line: Bulls (-7.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Pistons (+250), Bulls (-300)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 6.3, straight up 71.6%, 222.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Forearm); Jaden Ivey, (GTD - Illness); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Finger)

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

7 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 8-1 (5-4-0)

Rockets: 5-3 (4-3-1)

Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-175), Rockets (+150)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.4, straight up 58.8%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 7-2 (5-4-0)

Pelicans: 4-5 (4-4-1)

Line: Mavericks (-2.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-140), Pelicans (+120)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.7, straight up 59.5%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Lower Leg); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee); CJ McCollum, (OUT - Chest); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle)

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 5-4 (3-6-0)

Spurs: 3-6 (3-5-1)

Line: Heat (-1.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Heat (-125), Spurs (+105)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.3, straight up 61.5%, 227.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Personal); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Hamstring)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 5-4 (6-3-0)

Suns: 4-5 (4-4-1)

Line: Suns (-2.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Thunder (+125), Suns (-145)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.6, straight up 55.7%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams, (GTD - Back)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Back); Devin Booker, (GTD - Calf); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 6-2 (5-2-1)

Warriors: 6-4 (5-5-0)

Line: Warriors (-1.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+105), Warriors (-125)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 3, straight up 60.4%, 225.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Illness); Naz Reid, (GTD - Neck); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: None reported

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 3-5 (4-4-0)

Lakers: 4-5 (3-6-0)

Line: Lakers (-9.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Blazers (+360), Lakers (-450)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 6.3, straight up 71.0%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Ish Wainright, (GTD - Calf); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Scoot Henderson, (OUT - Ankle); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Heel); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Knee)