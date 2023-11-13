NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

There are only four games on tap for Monday, but there are some interesting storylines, nonetheless. Let's see if we can get the NBA week off to a good start by identifying some angles and matchups that offer opportunities to win.

Dre's favorite bets for Monday night

Scottie Barnes over 19.5 points.

Barnes is coming off two straight poor scoring games but had 20 or more points in all six games before that. He is cued up for a bounce back effort on Monday against a Wizards team that is allowing the most points to opposing small forwards in the NBA. Washington's perimeter defense is very not good and this bodes well for the production prospects of both Barnes and O.G. Anunoby.

Chicago Bulls +8.0 over Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks haven't covered in a game this season and seem to be going through the growing pains of a coaching change, implementing Damian Lillard into the rotation and dealing with injuries. Milwaukee isn't winning the way they typically would and when they do win their margins are lower than expected.

The ESPN game predictor supports my intuition to take the Bulls with the points, predicting the Bucks to win but by a margin of less than eight points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 28.5 points.

With that said, Antetokounmpo has come alive after a relatively slow start to the season (by his standards). Giannis has exploded for 89 points in his last two games and has scored 35 or more in three of his last four. The Bulls are in the bottom third of the NBA, allowing the 10th-most points to opposing power forwards.

Jalen Brunson under 22.5 points.

Brunson has struggled to score against the Celtics, relatively, since joining the Knicks.

In four games against the Celtics, Brunson has averaged 19.3 PPG while going under 22.5 points in three of the four outings. In his only meeting with the Celtics this season, Brunson managed only 15 points on 28.6 FG%.

Kevin Huerter over 2.5 3-pointers made.

After starting the season ice cold from behind the arc, making only five of his first 25 3-point attempts, Huerter has found his range in the last week. In his past three games, Huerter has made 11-of-27 from behind the arc, a 40.7 3P% that is almost exactly spot-on with the 40.2 3P% he averaged all of last season. He has gone over 2.5 3s made in each of those past three games.

Tonight's Lines and BPI Predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 5-4 (6-2-1)

Celtics: 7-2 (4-3-2)

Line: Celtics (-9.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Knicks (+315), Celtics (-400)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.1, straight up 80.2%, 221.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Celtics: Neemias Queta, (OUT - Foot)

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 2-7 (4-5-0)

Raptors: 4-5 (5-4-0)

Line: Raptors (-9.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Wizards (+360), Raptors (-450)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 6.5, straight up 72.5%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Foot); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 4-6 (3-6-1)

Bucks: 5-4 (1-8-0)

Line: Bucks (-9.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Bulls (+320), Bucks (-400)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.4, straight up 71.3%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Kneecap)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 4-5 (3-6-0)

Kings: 4-4 (4-4-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-135), Kings (+115)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 1.6, straight up 55.9%, 224.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Illness); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)