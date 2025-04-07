2025 MLB odds tracker: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year

Open Extended Reactions

Who will take home the major individual awards this MLB season?

It probably won't come as a surprise that last year's unanimous AL and NL MVPs are the favorites to win the hardware once again this season. The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, who led the majors in both home runs and RBI, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, coming off MLB's first 50/50 season, are the prohibitive favorites.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes is still the favorite to win the NL Cy Young after winning last season's NL Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who got all 30 first-place votes last season to capture the AL award, is only the second-favorite to repeat, just behind current favorite Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox.

The race for both Rookie of the Year awards likely will be tight again this season, with several prospects in the hunt -- including Kristian Campbell, who recently signed an eight-year extension with the Red Sox.