Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads Major League Baseball in home runs this season. So maybe it won't come as a surprise that he is the favorite to win the 2025 All-Star Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday.

The eight-player field for this year's edition was rounded out Thursday, with Raleigh taking the top spot in the odds. Not far behind him was Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz. The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. was originally slated to participate, but he was replaced by teammate Matt Olson on Friday.

Rounding out the field is Washington's James Wood, Minnesota's Byron Buxton, the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and the Athletics' Brent Rooker, all first-timers in the event. Olson is the only player in this year's field who has previously competed, having participated in 2021 as a member of the A's.

Each of the eight sluggers will hit in the first round for up to 3 minutes or 40 balls, whichever comes first. At the end of the timed round, each hitter will receive a minimum of three bonus outs, and a fourth bonus out could be achieved by hitting a home run of at least 425 feet during the bonus swings.

The top four home run totals will advance to a seeded and bracketed semifinals matchup in which each hitter will bat for up to 2 minutes or 27 balls. The two semifinals winners will meet in the final round, which will also last for up to 2 minutes or 27 balls.

The Derby will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Odds to win the 2025 Home Run Derby