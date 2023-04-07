Roberto Firmino, right, has become an impactful player as a substitute for Liverpool in his final season with the club. But who else is providing great value off the bench? Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In case you missed it this weekend, a super sub just swung the Premier League's title race.

In his first seven domestic seasons at Liverpool, Roberto Firmino scored five goals off the bench. This season alone, he has scored three. In fact, his past two goals both came as a sub: the capper in the 7-0 win against Manchester United, and the equalizer in Sunday's wild 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Prior to Firmino's 87th minute goal at Anfield, Arsenal had a 62% chance to win the Premier League, per FiveThirtyEight. Once he scored, though, their probability of a league title plummeted all the way down to 42%. Put another way, Manchester City's likelihood of a third-straight league title jumped from 38% to 58% once Firmino cushioned in that back-post header.

For his last season with the club, Firmino's performance in a more limited role has been one of the few bright spots in a mostly depressing season for Liverpool. He has played 221 minutes off the bench -- more than he ever has -- and is averaging 1.04 non-penalty goals plus assists per 90 minutes, which would easily be a career-best mark and currently ranks second in the Premier League behind only Erling Haaland.

More minutes on the bench has made Firmino more productive, and it hasn't prevented him from doing what he does best: scoring against Arsenal. He nabbed his other sub goal at the Emirates earlier this year, and now he's up to 11 total goals against the Gunners. Only Harry Kane (14) and Wayne Rooney (12) have scored more in the Premier League era.

Despite that, Firmino isn't the best super sub. Across Europe's Big Five leagues, 267 players have featured in more minutes off the bench. He doesn't have the most goals among subs, and he doesn't even have any assists. As we enter the stretch run of the season -- as the games and injuries continue to pile up -- every team's depth is going to be tested. So who are Europe's key 12th men?