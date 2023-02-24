How to watch the Madrid derby between Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

There's no love lost between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with Saturday's derby sure to produce more fireworks. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

The Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid derby is one of the biggest games in Spanish soccer and one of the world's biggest rivalries, and it's available to viewers in the U.S. live on ESPN+.

When is the game?

Their LaLiga clash kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., with live coverage beginning on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET.

Can't watch live? This derby will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

The game has plenty of tension and both sides have plenty to gain with a win on Saturday. Real Madrid are second in LaLiga with an eight-point gap to close on league-leading Barcelona and 16 games left in which to do it. Victory over their rivals could push them back into the mix and apply pressure on the Catalan side ahead of the next Clasico on March 19.

As for Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone's side needs to build some momentum in order to maintain their hold on a top-four spot and the promise of Champions League soccer next season. Now in fourth place after four wins and a draw in their last five games, Atleti have a four-point cushion over the chasing pack, but defeat to rivals Real would remove all margin of error.

What happened last time they played?

Real and Atletico have played twice this season: once in LaLiga and again in the Spanish Copa del Rey. Real Madrid won both ties: first-half goals from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put their Sept. 18 LaLiga clash beyond reach before a late Mario Hermoso goal restored a little respectability in a 2-1 result.

Their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash was far more dramatic: Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead after 19 minutes before a 79th-minute goal from Rodrygo took the tie to extra time. In the opening five minutes of extra time, Atletico defender Stefan Savic received two quick yellow cards, reducing Atleti to 10 men, before Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. scored to wrap up a 3-1 victory.

How will Saturday's clash go?

