One of Manchester United and Newcastle United will end a trophy drought in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

The first silverware in English football is up for grabs on Sunday, when Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, and viewers in the U.S. can watch all the action live on ESPN+.

When is the game?

The Carabao Cup final kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., with live coverage beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET.

- Manchester United vs. Newcastle United live on ESPN+: Sunday, 10:20 a.m. ET

Can't watch live? The Carabao Cup final will be available on demand and with full highlights on ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

You mean, aside from the trophy? Man United haven't lifted any silverware since 2017. For Newcastle United, that wait extends all the way back to 1969. By the end of Sunday's final, one of those droughts will be over.

What happened the last time they played?

The two clubs' sole meeting so far this season took place in the Premier League on Oct. 16, when they played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November, had a pair of goals ruled out for offside, leaving the Red Devils frustrated not to have taken all three points.

Top content head into Sunday's final

There's silverware at stake, so you better believe ESPN has this game covered from every angle.

As the outside world continues to be critical of Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover, the team's rapid ascent toward football's elite is unswerving. Mark Ogden visited Tyneside to witness the rise of one of England's newest superpowers.

One week ago, Loris Karius was a forgotten man. On Sunday, he will play in goal for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final. Mark Ogden detailed how the Magpies' third-choice keeper finds himself in an unlikely spot-start at Wembley.

It's no surprise Newcastle have gone from the relegation zone to the top four since their takeover. Ahead of Sunday's final, Ryan O'Hanlon looks at how they did it so quickly -- and no, it's not just about spending.