How to watch the Copa del Rey clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

There's no love lost between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the stakes high for Thursday's Copa del Rey semifinal.

The Clasico rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the biggest games in all of soccer, and it's available to viewers in the U.S. live on ESPN+. They meet three times over the next month, including twice in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Here's what you need to know in order to watch Thursday's semifinal, first leg.

When is the game?

Their Copa del Rey semifinal, first leg, clash kicks off on Thursday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., with live coverage beginning on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.

Can't watch live? This derby will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

A decisive victory in Thursday's first leg would give the winners a real shot of advancing to the Copa del Rey final and win Spain's historic cup competition. Real Madrid are arguably in better form going into the match, with few injury concerns in the squad and some momentum, having beaten Liverpool 5-2 last week in the UEFA Champions League and taken a 1-1 draw against local rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last weekend.

While Thursday's cup game has little impact on the league, it would give Real Madrid a morale boost and further hope of closing the gap to Barcelona in LaLiga: Real Madrid haven't lost in any competition since Feb. 5, with seven points from their last three league games.

Barcelona, by contrast, limp into Thursday's encounter without several of their best players -- forward Robert Lewandowski, winger Ousmane Dembele and midfielder Pedri -- and on the back of two straight defeats, to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League and lowly Almeria in LaLiga.

What happened last time they played?

The Clasico rivals have clashed twice so far already this season, with the pair each winning once.

Their Oct. 16 LaLiga clash ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for Real Madrid, with Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo all scoring. Yet when the pair met in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa in January, it was Barcelona in the ascendancy, with Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri finding the net en route to a 3-1 victory and the first trophy of the 22-23 season.

What will happen when the pair clash on Thursday?

