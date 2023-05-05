The Copa del Rey is the most historic trophy in Spanish soccer... who will take it home this weekend? Real Madrid or Osasuna? David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Founded in 1903, the Spanish Copa del Rey is one of the most storied competitions in Spain and one of the oldest club cup competitions in world soccer. Barcelona have won it a record 31 times, but Saturday's final pits their Clasico rivals, Real Madrid, against underdogs Osasuna in the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Here's what you need to know in order to watch Saturday's final.

When is the game?

The 2022-23 Copa del Rey final kicks off on Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Can't watch live? The final will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

It's quite simple: the winner takes home the cup. Whether after 90 minutes, extra time or penalties, one of these teams will be crowned Copa del Rey champions.

Real Madrid are a powerhouse in world soccer, but this marks their first appearance in the finals since 2014. They've won it 19 times, but are waiting to claim it for the first time in over a decade. With little to play for in LaLiga and with a tricky UEFA Champions League semifinal, first leg, coming up on Tuesday against Manchester City, will they be prepared to take care of business this weekend?

Meanwhile, Osasuna are the David to Real Madrid's Goliath here. They've yet to win a trophy in over 100 years of existence, and Saturday's showpiece event is just their second-ever Copa del Rey final, having finished runners-up in 2005. Can they finally bring home a trophy to the city of Pamplona?

What happened last time they played?

Real Madrid won their most recent LaLiga encounter this season, as late goals from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio lifted Los Blancos to a 2-0 road win on Feb. 18. In their first league meeting of the season, at the Bernabeu on Oct. 2, Osasuna hung on for a 1-1 draw. Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring in the first half for the hosts, before Kike Garcia equalized after the break.