RIO DE JANEIRO -- Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches Saturday to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open.

Alcaraz worked hard to beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cameron Norrie topped Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3). They will meet in Sunday's title match.

The top-seeded players in the clay court tournament also clashed last weekend in the final of the Argentina Open, which Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Alcaraz, 19, dropped only his second set in the Rio Open tournament against Jarry.

Alcaraz was in trouble with Jarry's effective service in the first two sets but showed he had more energy in the third, blanking Jarry in the final set with a dominant performance.

Norrie will play his third final of the year. He needed 2½ hours to beat Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.

"I tried to finish the points a little bit too early. I was a bit overconfident," Norrie said.

Asked what he needs to do differently from the finals in Buenos Aires and Auckland, which he lost to Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet, Norrie said: "I have to play better in the big moments."

Norrie currently leads the tour in wins in 2023, with 17 victories and three losses.