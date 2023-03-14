INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, joining defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round.

Former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash sat in the front row to see Alcaraz advance in the Southern California desert, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. The 19-year-old from Spain can return to the world's No. 1 ranking by winning the title here.

The fourth-seeded Fritz routed Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2. Fritz served four aces and won 88% of his first-serve points against the 30th-seeded Baez from Argentina.

"I'm trying to take it like it's any other tournament, but it is pretty tough to not know that I'm defending a title," Fritz said. "I'm getting constantly reminded of that."

Andy Murray's run ended with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 loss to 21-year-old Jack Draper.