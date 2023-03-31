World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka says she has withdrawn from next week's Charleston Open after picking up an injury in Miami.

The Australian Open champion was stunned 6-4, 6-4 by unseeded Sorana Cirstea in the Miami Open quarterfinals Wednesday after suffering the injury earlier in the tournament.

She did not specify the nature of the problem.

"Sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Charleston. I picked up an injury during one of my matches in Miami and I need time to rest and heal," Sabalenka tweeted Thursday. "I'm so sorry to the tournament and the fans. I was really looking forward to being back and playing in front of you all."

Sabalenka won the Adelaide title in January before capturing her first Grand Slam crown at Melbourne Park by beating Elena Rybakina in the final.

She also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai before losing to Rybakina in the Indian Wells final.