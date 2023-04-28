ROME -- Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open on Friday as he continues to recover from a stomach muscle tear.

"I have been holding on to the hope of being able to compete in Rome, a tournament that means so much to me and where all my dreams started. However my latest scan results show I still need at least a week before I can start training physically again," the 21st-ranked Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Berrettini injured an oblique muscle during the Monte Carlo Masters and withdrew before his round-of-16 match against Holger Rune. Missing Rome raises questions over whether he will be fit in time to play the French Open, which starts May 28.

The Italian Open, which will be held May 10-21, is the last big clay-court tournament before Roland Garros. It's also a home tournament for Berrettini, who is from Rome.

"Withdrawing from and missing the Rome event is so so difficult, and that is all because of the [Italian] fans. Your support means everything and I can't wait to be back competing in front of you again soon," Berrettini wrote.

Berrettini lost the 2021 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic and has reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and US Open. His best result at the French Open was a quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

He reached the quarterfinals in Rome in 2021 for his best result at the Foro Italico.