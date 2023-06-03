PARIS -- Last year's finalist Casper Ruud rallied to beat Zhang Zhizhen in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, ending a strong run by the Chinese player.

Fourth-seeded Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 final, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Roland Garros since Kho Sin-Khie in 1937. Kho also reached the fourth round in 1936, but that proved a step too far for Zhang despite a lightning start on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zhang broke Ruud in the opening game and went on to take the set as the Norwegian player grew more and more frustrated.

Matters grew worse for Ruud as he found himself 0-40 down on his serve early in the second set, but he collected his emotions and -- after a topsy-turvy set -- went on to level the match at his first opportunity.

Ruud then improved in the last two sets and sealed the match with a forehand down the line on the first of two match points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.