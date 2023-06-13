NOTTINGHAM, England -- Beatriz Haddad Maia's defense of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.

Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.

Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.

New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.