Andy Murray says he is in his best shape since hip surgery as the former No. 1 prepares for a run at Wimbledon next month.

The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open. He won the Lexus Surbiton Trophy on Sunday for his first grass-court title since 2016.

Murray cruised into the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Hugo Grenier.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said. "I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me."

Murray said it is difficult to assess his current playing level, noting that competing against top-ranked players allows him to expose certain aspects of his game more effectively.

"It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall," Murray said. "I don't know because, I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you're playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world, they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well."

Murray said he is giving his best as he bids to be seeded by Wimbledon, which runs from July 3-16. He will play No. 8 seed Dominic Stricker on Friday and intends to compete in the Queen's Club Championships next week.

