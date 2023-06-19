Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open because of a recurring abdominal injury before returning at the Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

"I'm really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title," Berrettini, 27, said. "I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year."

The Queen's Club Championships get underway in London later Monday.