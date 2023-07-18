Darren Cahill and Brag Gilbert lay out the significance of Carlos Alcaraz topping Novak Djokovic for his first Wimbledon title. (1:00)

Novak Djokovic has been fined $8,000 for smashing his racket against the net post during his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final.

The 36-year-old reacted angrily after he failed to break Alcaraz and lost his own service game during the fifth set of the match.

The incident meant that Djokovic, who had earlier been pulled up for a time violation, was immediately issued a code violation by umpire Tim Murphy.

The incident occurred during the crucial fifth set of Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Serbian's $8,000 fine was the largest individual fine handed out during the tournament.

Djokovic, who had not lost on Wimbledon's centre court for 10 years before Sunday's final, was beaten 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 by Alcaraz in a match that lasted four hours and 42 minutes.

Alcaraz' victory at Wimbledon is the second Grand Slam success of the Spaniard's career, following his U.S. Open triumph last year.