Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's National Bank Open in Toronto because of fatigue, it was announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old from Serbia lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take," Djokovic said in a statement. "I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

American Christopher Eubanks will replace Djokovic in the main draw.

The ATP Masters 1000 tournament will be played Aug. 7-13.

