PRAGUE -- Eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open on Wednesday after Germany's Jule Niemeier retired when trailing 5-0 in the first set of their second-round match.

Baindl will face next Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, who eliminated Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-4, 6-3. Cristian knocked out top-seeded Marie Bouzková in the first round of the hard-court tournament in the Czech capital.

In first-round play Wednesday, Ankita Raina of India eliminated Czech veteran Barbora Strýcová 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The remaining scheduled matches had to be suspended or postponed until Thursday because of rain.