NEW YORK -- Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injury that has kept him out of action since Wimbledon.

The Canadian wrote in a social media post Wednesday that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time.

"That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I'm really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!" he added, along with an emoji of a broken heart.

Shapovalov hasn't played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result.

Shapovalov's best US Open finish was the quarterfinals in 2020. He is currently ranked 22nd after reaching as high as No. 10.