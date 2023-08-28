Inside US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz's game

Ask two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz to describe his game and he'll say he's unlike any player. "I do not define myself by anyone else," he said in May. "I'm simply 100 percent Alcaraz." Ask anyone else, and comparisons to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic flow. Djokovic made the connection himself after July's Wimbledon final. "He's got the best of all three worlds," he said.

But at 20, Alcaraz is already better than the Big Three were at his age in nearly every area. And he's only getting better. As he looks to become the first man since Federer in 2008 to lift back-to-back US Open trophies, we break down what makes his game unique -- and why it draws comparisons to the Big Three.

Check out the full experience here.