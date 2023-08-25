Heat star Jimmy Butler has some fun at US Open qualifiers, joining Frances Tiafoe's ball crew and then entering the match to win a point vs. Carlos Alcaraz. (1:12)

The US Open, the final tennis major of the year, is here.

The 143rd edition takes place Aug. 28-Sept. 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is looking to follow up an epic Wimbledon win by taking his second major of the year. He'll be challenged by Novak Djokovic, who is seeking his 24th major championship. That would give him the most of any player in the Open era.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek seeks to keep her world No. 1 ranking after winning the French Open earlier this year. She'll have tough competition in Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, who are in her rearview mirror in the WTA rankings.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch the US Open

Full US Open coverage is available on ESPN and ESPN+, starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday. Watch all of the action here.

Men's and women's brackets

Here's a look at the men's and women's brackets for the US Open.

Men's | Women's

The draw at the US Open

