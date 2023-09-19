LONDON -- Finland's reward for beating the United States and Croatia to reach the knockout stage of the Davis Cup is a quarterfinal match against defending champion Canada.

Finland has never reached this stage before in the top team event in men's tennis.

The draw for the Final 8 was made on Tuesday. Serbia will play Britain; the Czech Republic will meet Australia and Italy will take on the Netherlands in the other matches in the quarterfinals.

The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, from Nov. 21-26.