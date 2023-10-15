Open Extended Reactions

Chinese No. 1 Zheng Qinwen rallied to beat seventh-seeded Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 to win the Zhengzhou Open for her second career title.

After splitting the first two sets, the 24th-ranked Zheng made the decisive break in the ninth game of the decider and then calmly held serve to claim her second title of the year after also winning at Palermo.

"It's a lot of pressure, you could see in the match. In the first set, I was leading 2-0, [then] I lost six games in a row," said Zheng, who also made the US Open quarterfinals in a breakout year. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, the important [thing] is to win the match, whatever happens."

Zheng is the third Chinese woman to win a WTA 500-level title or higher, joining two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na and Zheng Saisai.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.