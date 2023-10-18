Open Extended Reactions

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month's Swiss Indoors championships in Basel due to injury, organizers said on Wednesday.

Alcaraz's withdrawal is a blow to his hopes of gaining ground on Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings, with the top-ranked Serbian next in action at the Paris Masters beginning on Oct. 30.

"According to his doctor's bulletin, the World No. 2 is suffering from an inflammation of the sole of his left foot and problems in his gluteal muscles," organizers said in a statement.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, 20, was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters round of 16 earlier this month.