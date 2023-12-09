Open Extended Reactions

Nick Kyrgios has announced via online platform OnlyFans that he will not be participating in January's Australian Open due to a wrist injury.

It will be the second consecutive year the Aussie tennis star has missed the Grand Slam tournament, after a knee injury sidelined him during the 2023 event.

"This is a very disappointing time for me, but I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," the 28-year-old said.

"Obviously, heartbreaking. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time.

"I was so close to winning a Grand Slam [last year]. I want to make sure that my body is going to have the time it needs to come back, so please bear with me."

