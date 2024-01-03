Open Extended Reactions

SYDNEY -- Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino led France past Italy on Wednesday and into the United Cup quarterfinals.

Mannarino beat Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets in the men's singles before Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the women's singles to give France an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the mixed doubles, and top spot in Group D.

France will play its quarterfinal against Group F winner Norway on Thursday at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Greece faces Canada later Wednesday in Sydney to conclude Group B. Greece, which had to make do without Stefanos Tsitsipas in its opening match against Chile, must beat Canada to have any chance of making the quarterfinals. A win for Canada will see it advance as group winner.

Later Wednesday in Perth, Poland plays China in the first of the quarterfinals, before Serbia -- led by top-ranked Novak Djokovic -- faces Australia in the night session.

Djokovic has been bothered by a wrist injury during the tournament but found a way past Jiri Lehecka in Serbia's last Group E match against the Czech Republic.

The winners of those two quarterfinals will travel to Sydney for the semifinals.