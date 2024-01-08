Open Extended Reactions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Christopher Eubanks struggled with a muscle injury before being eliminated from the ATP Auckland Classic in the first round on Monday.

The fifth-seeded Eubanks needed court-side treatment for a glute muscle injury and went down 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Botic van de Zandschulp.

It is not yet clear whether the injury will impact Eubank's Australian Open campaign which begins Sunday in Melbourne.

The big-serving American indicated he was in trouble late in the first set and called for the tour trainer. He received treatment between sets and elected to play out the match. But he looked limited at times and unable to run a full stretch.

Eubanks usually rules matches with his powerful serve but in this match van de Zandschulp served six aces to Eubank's five and won 89 percent of first serve points. With his second serve, he often was able to swing the ball into Eubank's body and cramp him.

When he could swing freely, Eubanks played some excellent ground shouts, tucking the ball into the corners. But he wasn't at his best and likely will need further treatment before the first major of the year begins on Monday.

Both players had to save break points in the first set but held and the set went into a tiebreak. Eubanks had the early lead at 3-1 but van de Zandschulp rallied to lead 5-3 and took the set when Eubanks double faulted.

Van de Zandschulp converted his third break point in the second game of the second set to lead 2-1 and broke again at 5-2 to take the match at his first opportunity.

"I'm pretty happy with my performance. I think I played a decent level overall," van de Zandschulp said. "Chris is serving amazing and you have to keep up every time. If you don't pay attention for just a couple of seconds you can be broken and it's tough to break him."

Earlier in the day, Daniel Altmeier beat American Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-2 and Luca van Assche beat J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2.