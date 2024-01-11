Open Extended Reactions

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- The BNP Paribas Open is increasing its total prize money by over $1.4 million to $19 million for the two-week combined men's and women's tournament in the Southern California desert.

Over $1 million in additional prize money will be added for ATP and WTA tour players competing in singles qualifying through the second rounds.

The tournament, which runs March 3-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, is moving all eight ATP and WTA singles quarterfinal matches to the same day, March 14, for the first time.

Other scheduling changes include a single session on March 15 featuring the men's doubles final followed by two women's singles semifinals. The women's doubles final will be March 16, followed by both men's singles semifinals.

The women's singles final will be played first on March 17, followed by the men's singles final.

"Each year, we evaluate every aspect of our event -- from prize money to scheduling to amenities and facilities -- to ensure a top-tier experience for players and fans," said Steve Christian, COO of the tournament. "This year, we are proud to be dedicating record prize money, and are highly focused on compensating all of the players competing in the BNP Paribas Open."

The tournament was voted by the players as the best ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events for a record ninth consecutive year in 2023.