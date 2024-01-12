How to watch the Australian Open: Schedule, channel, more

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Australian Open gets underway on Jan. 13, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

Last year, Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title, his 22nd major title overall, tying Rafael Nadal's all-time record. Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles title -- her first Grand Slam title. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Australian Open.

How can fans watch the Australian Open?

Coverage begins on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and midnight ET on ESPN2. Live coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 15 courts, with every match streaming live on ESPN+. With Melbourne 16 hours ahead of the United States, day-session matches will air on ESPN linear networks in primetime ET and night-session matches will air at 3 a.m. ET. In all, ESPN will air more than 240 hours of live coverage on its linear networks, an increase of 35% over 2023. ESPN's coverage will culminate with the Women's and Men's Championships on Jan. 27 and 28, respectively, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Who is competing in the Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open because of a muscle tear in his hip, but the field on the men's side still includes:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic: Seeking 25th major singles title, which would break a tie with Margaret Court for the most by any player

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP): Two-time major champion, including the 2023 Wimbledon title

Frances Tiafoe (USA): 2022 US Open semifinalist

Ben Shelton (USA): Capped off the 2023 major calendar by reaching the semifinal at the US Open, before losing to Novak Djokovic

On the women's side, the field includes:

No. 1 Iga Swiatek (POL): Four-time major champion, including the 2023 French Open

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka: Won her first career major title at 2023 Australian Open and reached WTA No. 1 for first time since 2023 season

Coco Gauff (USA): Won her first major singles title at the 2023 US Open, becoming the fourth American teenage woman to win a major title in Open Era

No. 5 Jessica Pegula (USA): Six-time major quarterfinalist, including each of the last three Australian Opens

Naomi Osaka: Four-time major champion (2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, 2018 and 2021 US Opens), returning to the tour for the first time since 2022 and after the birth of her first child

Where can fans find more ESPN tennis coverage?

Be sure to check out ESPN's tennis page, which features breaking news, analysis, features, rankings, Grand Slam title winners and more!