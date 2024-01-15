The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 3 with a total of six Aussies in action, including Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, and Ajla Tomljanovic competing their first matches of the AO.
Australians in action
With results and recaps to come.
John Cain Arena, 11am
Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
John Cain Arena, not before 4pm
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
John Cain Arena, not before 7pm
Petra Martic (CRO) vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
Kia Arena, second match
Max Purcell (AUS) vs. Mate Valkusz (HUN)
Court 3, 11am
James McCabe (AUS) vs. Alex Michelsen (USA)
Court 3, third match
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [11] vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)