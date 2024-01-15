The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 4 with a total of five Aussies in action, Alex De Minaur headlines the day session while all eyes will be on Alexi Popyrin as he takes on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second match on Rod Laver Arena tonight.
Australians in action
With results and recaps to come.
Rod Laver Arena, day session, second match
Alex De Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Rod Laver Arena, night session, second match
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena, 7pm
Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [7]
John Cain Arena, not before 1pm
Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. Storm Hunter (AUS) (Q)
John Cain Arena, not before 3pm
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Ben Shelton (USA) [16]