          Aussies at AO Day 4: Five Aussies line up for round two - Demon and Popyrin among the local stars

          Has the Australian Open's three-day first round idea worked? (1:45)

          Matt Walsh and Jake Michaels take a look at the Australian Open's new three-day first-round, and ask whether or not it's worth persevering with in the future. (1:45)

          Jan 15, 2024, 11:00 PM

          The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 4 with a total of five Aussies in action, Alex De Minaur headlines the day session while all eyes will be on Alexi Popyrin as he takes on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second match on Rod Laver Arena tonight.

          Australians in action

          With results and recaps to come.

          Rod Laver Arena, day session, second match

          Alex De Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

          Rod Laver Arena, night session, second match

          Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs. Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

          Margaret Court Arena, 7pm

          Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [7]

          John Cain Arena, not before 1pm

          Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. Storm Hunter (AUS) (Q)

          John Cain Arena, not before 3pm

          Christopher O'Connell (AUS) vs. Ben Shelton (USA) [16]