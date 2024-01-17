The new rule that has Australian Open players divided -- and has nothing to do with actual tennis

Jordan Thompson has a back-and-forth exchange with the chair umpire as he learns about relaxed spectator rules at the Australian Open. (0:59)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Tennis has long been a game associated with decorum and well-behaved fans. "Quiet please," is the name of the game, at least during play.

But in a rule introduced for this year's Australian Open, fans are now allowed to leave their seats as well as enter and exit the courts at Melbourne Park between games, and not just at changes of ends.

It's been met with divided opinions on the tour. Australian world No. 47 Jordan Thompson, at his home Grand Slam, was less than impressed during his first-round match when fans started moving and talking during the sometimes very brief breaks.

After asking the chair umpire to do something about the noise and movement, Thompson was informed of the new rules, to which he responded: "You're kidding me. Really? Oh my God, this is the wokest tournament ever."

Later, in his press conference following what ended up being a five-set win, Thompson clarified he used the wrong word "in the heat of battle" and "probably shouldn't have said it," but maintained the new rule was not a good one.

"How many years which [we have] been playing tennis, and then all of a sudden they spring on us that [the fans] can come in between [games], not even a sit-down?" he said. "So it just disrupts everyone's rhythm."

When asked about Thompson's comments, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka agreed, saying that tennis seems to "keep making some rules that make no sense."

"Like we're trying to [shorten] the changeovers, then we are waiting for people to sit down," she said. "Like, of course we can try to play with people moving, but it is distracting."

Former two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka isn't a fan of the new rule either. AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

But not all players are fazed by the changes. For some, like Cameron Norrie, a former All-American at Texas Christian University (TCU), it reminds him of the rowdy atmosphere he faced weekly at college tennis tournaments.

"I'm not really too bothered about it," he said after his win. "Playing in college, you could shout out in the middle of the point and there were some crazy rules in my conference that we played. I was pretty used to it."

The British No. 1 added that he empathized with long wait times the fans sometimes have.

"I think when I was a fan and I was having to wait for the change of ends, I was, like, 'Wow, this is ridiculous,' playing long deuce games," he said. "You're having to wait.

"I think as a fan, I think I'd prefer it having to let people in. But it's a fine line of could get too much or not. For me, it doesn't bother me too much."

World No. 11 Casper Ruud and Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov also aren't bothered.

"Tennis is a game that hasn't changed too many things, too many rules in too many years," Ruud said. "So something like this should be no problem, I think."

"I personally don't [mind the new rule]," Dimitrov said. "The only thing I care is, like, nobody to move behind the players. That's the only thing. I get it, sometimes the games can be long and people are queuing and all this, but you need to adapt."

One of Thompson's compatriots Max Purcell didn't notice the crowd, but said he did have a problem with something else in the stadium during his first-round victory Tuesday.

"Nah [the new rule is] fine," the Australian said. "The only thing that was annoying me was the security guards at the entrances wearing fluorescent yellow.

"[My opponent was] throwing up balls on serve. I'm like, 'What the f--- are you doing?' I can't see the ball. [Put the security guards in] any other color, please."