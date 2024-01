Coco Gauff reveals that she loves to listen to "Icon" by Jaden Smith before her matches to hype herself up. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Third-round action continued at the Australian Open on Day 7 with men's No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz advancing without trouble, but women's No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek was ousted in the upset of the day.

Catch up with the day's happenings here.