World No. 1 Iga Swiatek exits the Australian Open after being defeated by 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the third round. (0:40)

The fourth-round action at the Australian Open gets underway on Day 8. Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to the court in a rare afternoon appearance at Rod Laver Arena. Women's No. 4 Coco Gauff takes on Magdalena Frech, while later, Australia's home grown hope Alex De Minaur faces Andrey Rublev.

Follow the day's happenings right here in our live blog.