Germany's Alexander Zverev outlasted Britain's Cameron Norrie on Monday in a nail-biting fifth set to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Norrie was the last British player remaining on either side of the singles draws, and he pushed Zverev to the limit but lost a match tiebreak and succumbed to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) defeat.

The result means Norrie has still not beaten a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam event, while Zverev will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

"At the end of the day it's a Grand Slam and everyone is playing their best here. Cam is definitely playing amazing tennis and I'm just happy to be through," Zverev said.